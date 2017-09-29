Share your Voice!

For Aussies and those visiting Australia, walking along the spectacular coastal cliffs and sandy beaches are some of the greatest summer rituals. But when I think of summer holidays in Australia, am deeply wowed by the beauty that the country offers. Whether you’re looking for family destinations, party central or just a quiet haven to kick back and relax, then Australia has the best summer destinations? We’ve rounded up some best Australia destinations to visit this summer:

Top Australian Summer Holiday Destinations

Victor Harbour, SA

The South Australian Ocean front locale is a popular destination for providing visitors with a fantastic summer experience. It offers mind-blowing picturesque that keeps people coming back every year. You’ll love its horse-drawn tram ride, blue jewel sea waters, wonderful walking trails and the scenic rock formations offshore amongst other scenic sites.

Wye River, Victoria

Visit the coastal town of Wye River this summer, and you’ll be wowed the beauty at this place. It’s a great family destination with a great deal of summer activities to choose from. The town is surrounded by Great Otway National Parks with a plenty of animals such as koalas and the lush rainforests. A ride along the spectacular Great Ocean Road provides scenic coastal drive you’ve ever experienced before. With its robust hospitality industry, there are plenty of resorts, hotels and restaurants, and accommodation.

Merimbula, New South Wales

Well, this is one of the places that I would recommend anyone looking forward to having a fantastic summer experience In Australia. Just experience the beauty of Sapphire Coast and your summer will never be the same again. Think of beautiful beaches and lakes around this region. There are numerous places that you can visit around this pace including Pambula, Bermagui, Eden and lastly Merimbula among many others. Some of the best activities include kayaking, canoeing, fishing amongst other activities. Grab youself a cheap room at the beachside motel Merimbula and get exploring! If you’ve been to Byron Bay, this is a great alternative.

Noosa, QLD

This is another great family destination for its numerous family activities, great results and ample accomodation. You can enjoy the mornings running along the cliffs in the national park overlooking the beautiful ocean. As the sun starts heating up, you can enjoy swimming on the beach and many other family water-sports. For those who love places like Tasmania and Perth due to good food and wine respectively, Noosa will be an ideal alternative.

Jervis Bay, NSW

If you’re in Sydney and looking for a perfect get away from the city, Jervis Bay is the ideal summer destination. It’s best known for its extensive marine life and mostly dolphin watching, beautiful walking routes, and being the world’s whitest sand beach. It’s just a three-hour drive south of Sydney. It’s also a great family summer destination.

