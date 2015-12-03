Share your Voice!

With the majority of employees requesting time off work to go holidaying or to spend some quality time with their friends and families, the kitchen quickly becomes the busiest room in the home! Holding parties, gatherings, and get-togethers during Christmas usually means roast meats of all variates become a common delicacy.

Traditionally, many people name Christmas roasts (and leftovers!) as their favourite holiday tradition, which makes it hard to prepare great roasts that live up to your guests’ expectations during this holiday. Therefore, to create an extremely attractive dish, include more flamboyance in your Christmas, and celebrate cooking uniquely. I suggest a little assortment of savory herbs, you can switch between them to create a varied culinary delight in each meal!

Sumac

For those enjoying roast spiced up with lemon or vinegar, it is time to upgrade to Sumac, whose fruity sourness and ability to reduced spoilage will immediately become a favourite in the kitchen. Beginners usually rub sumac together with olive oil on that meat before roasting, but a chef with sumac experience will marinate the roast with a blend of herbs like thyme, marjoram, basil, hyssop, oregano, and perhaps sesame seeds to add different flavours to the roast. What’s more, a good balance of pomegranate juice and sourness from Sumac provides a balanced layer of enhanced flavours to your roast without overpowering the tender meat.

Cumin

Cumin is a yellow-brown seed/fruit spice that was traded in biblical and Silk Road times, but also today remains important as it supplies the body with iron, manganese, calcium, phosphorous, vitamins, and magnesium. It belongs to the same spice class as caraway parsley, and dill, however, cumin and caraway can easily be confused by their color, quadrilateral shape, and longitudinal ridges, all of which make them look near identical.

Being a year round spice in the form of curry powder is a plus, enabling chefs to utilize its’ capabilities of adding a peppery to nutty zest with a touch of chili to your roast. Cumin can be combined with many spices like black pepper, chili, and garlic to vary its taste. When whole or crushed, it perfectly spices various types of meat such as lamb, beef, and pork. If used as a whole, intense heating is needed to toast and fizz them to deliver a grassy flavour and smoky note. If crushed, meat acquires a warm flavour with a strong pungent aroma that attracts your hungry guests from all the way in the backyard!

Vadouvan

Join the list of famous chef this Christmas as they add vadouvan to give their dishes an unfathomable depth of flavour. It is more than just a curry, and its masala name that originated in India but is now commonplace around the world illustrates how rapidly it’s gaining popularity among chefs. This spice blends complements other flavours like garlic, shallots, or onions to provide curry flavours of different dimensions. When spicing roasted beef, pork, or lamb, Vadouvan flavour is intense, savoury, and richer than in other methods of cooking or even other similar spices. Interestingly, it may be sprinkled fresh after roasting to invigorate a lighter blend of flavours. Vadouvan becomes a just way of integrating cultural flavours into contemporary dishes.

Harissa

Harissa is the crowning glory of spicy meat pastes, perfect on meat roasts, especially fatty meat. Simmering it releases an astounding aroma and it’s always a hit with those attempting a super tender roast. Harissa, a North African paste prepared of dry chilies, garlic, oil, and toasted spices like red peppers and coriander seeds, gives roasts a coat of heat and essence different from any other seasoning. With it, a potent aroma of lemon, garlic, and toasting spices will accompany your roast perfectly.

Rosemary

Rosemary has exceptional health benefits that ensures it makes an obligatory appearance in our Christmas roast list of spices. Borrowing from scientific findings, any addition of rosemary as whole, crushed or grounded to roast minimizes the level of cancer-causing Heterocyclic Amines (HCA’s) or hydrocarbons formed from grilling. It has elements that enhance the immune system, improve digestion, and blood circulation. Besides this, it has tremendous flavours that can mix with lemon, garlic, and herbal flavours harmoniously to give a combination of tastes everyone is sure to love. It is easy to grow in a pot in your backyard. This little evergreen twig with superb aroma and firm pine-like delicate scent flavours beef and pork well but is traditionally reserved for lamb in Australia, because well, ask Sam Kekovich.

So without further ado, get into the kitchen and bust out some of these great herbs and spices on your traditional roast meats this Christmas! They work for a diverse selection of meat so even the pickiest eater in your family will be pleased. The wonders of Christmas mean so much to all of us, but the spectacle of fatty, tender beef, pork, or lamb wonderfully flavoured makes it even more enjoyable and memorable. Roasting requires the right balance between varied flavours so by experimenting with the above herbs, we guarantee you will strike the right balance.