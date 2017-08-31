Share your Voice!

Detox tea is a mixture of tea leaves with different organic herbs. Several teas are used for detoxification and contain herbs that are good for the liver, which is used for cleansing the body’s toxins.

As toxins or harmful body wastes build up in the colon, this prevents the body from being able to absorb proper nutritional intake. This slows down the digestion process, which negatively impacts weight management.

Drinking detox tea is an excellent way to provide your body the nutrients it needs. It also helps the digestive system to function well. This tea purifies the body inside and out. It cleanses the organs and the digestive tract of any toxins brought by pollution, harmful synthetic chemicals and processed goods.

Detox tea is a proven aid in eliminating the body’s toxic wastes; improving, detoxifying and cleansing the digestive system, and assisting the body to achieve good health or weight loss goals.

Such teas designed for weight loss are better compared to many diets that heavily rely on unsafe diet pills and untested diet shakes. Many benefits are found using detox teas for managing weight. It is made with all-natural ingredients, combined with potent herbs that have shown major results for helping organs of the body to function well.

Some benefits found from drinking detox tea include weight management, proper metabolism, elimination of unwanted fats, suppression of appetite and cravings, increased energy levels, cleansing of the internal organs, reduced bloating, improved skin complexion, elimination of harsh toxins and minimizing digestive problems.

What’s the buzz all about?

The popularity of detox teas has been present for years, especially for those who visit health food stores or consult with health alternative practitioners. With celebrities’ claims of how detox teas have assisted them in their weight loss programs, such modern-day word-of-mouth endorsements via Instagram or Facebook have now become a huge business. These types of teas are the liquid version of waist trimmers, often showcasing dramatic results. One may wonder how safe these liquid formulations really are. Do they really work? How should we start the plan?

Liquid diets alone can’t sustain active bodies for a long time. A good point about teatox or detox tea is that it involves additional nutrients from organic herbs to your existing healthy diet rather than substituting your meals entirely.

Tea Potency

There are many health benefits found in drinking teatox but a deeper and more advanced research has yet to be conducted to look closely into the wide array of advantages people can get from having herbal teas in their regular diet.

Tea helps lower chances of having a stroke and cardiovascular disease. It reduces your blood pressure, boosts immunity, mood and mental performance and even increases your energy. It is also used widely to eliminate body fats.

In terms of detoxification, tea alone is not sufficient to do the task. Experts say no food, herb, or remedy can treat any ailment or disease or has the ability to fully detoxify the body. There is no hard evidence supporting the claims of these tea companies that their detox teas actually can truly purify human cells.

What high quality teas can do is help support the body’s natural detoxification process. Green and black teas as well as Oolong teas are found to be rich in antioxidants, which are essential elements in boosting the body’s natural cleansing system.

Antioxidants reduce the oxidative stress and free radicals inside the body. Too much accumulation of toxins can result to chronic inflammation and mutation in our DNA strains. This, in the long run, may lead to cancer and other chronic diseases.

Natural Detoxifier

Green, oolong, and black teas are effective drinks for detoxifying the body. Other detox teas provide added benefits with their ingredients. Herbs such as ginger, lemongrass, dandelion and milk thistle have properties that may support a healthy liver, which is responsible for the body’s natural detoxifying process.

Ginger is proven to get rid of oxidative stress within the liver, which indirectly helps the organ to carry out its cleansing task efficiently. Another common ingredient in detox teas is senna, a herbal laxative. Senna helps in eliminating wastes in the intestines.

Such herbal laxatives are only recommended for nighttime and short-term use. Taking it for too long can cause diarrhea, vomiting, electrolyte imbalance, and even dehydration.

Best Practices

Health practitioners believe drinking organic tea during the daytime and before bedtime can help the body system function well and calm down depending which tea variety you take.

The most essential part about your teatox is not the kind of tea you choose. It is what you eat. Tea is only one part of the therapeutic and detoxifying component if your diet is not taxing your system.

To fully detoxify your body, eliminate processed and fried foods, and increase your intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and anti-inflammatory fats such as avocados and almonds. When your diet is light, clean and gentle on your body, detoxifying teas can start enhancing your natural liver function.

One may ask, what are the best leaves to choose from? Dandelion tea helps the liver to function by getting rid of toxins and reestablishing hydration and electrolyte balance. Lemon and ginger tea is a revitalizing tea in the morning. It has light caffeine that will wake you up without making your stomach upset. People who drink hot ginger teas feel fuller after a meal saying they less crave for food after drinking.

The Yogi tea variety has burdock and dandelion to assist your liver and juniper berry to enhance your kidney function. The lemon Jasmine green tea has chamomile and mint to calm the body systems. It is best recommended before bedtime. It has high content of Vitamin and antioxidants.

Drinking classic tea is only supplemental to a healthy diet. It is not a quick fix solution to your weight problem or other diseases. All good things should be in moderation. Eating healthy foods or a balanced meal with positive outlook in life are the best approaches to having a healthy lifestyle and staying in good shape.