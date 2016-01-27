Share your Voice!

Classic American cars are the epitomy of everything America stood for during its most prosperous years. Big wheels, big winged taillights, and of course big engines, all showcasing the power of their unstoppable automobile industry. Today, classic car shows provide onlookers with the ability to take a walk back through American automotive history and marvel at the glorious creations of a bygone era.

As the weather heats up and the snow melts, classic cars around the country fire up their engines, drop their tops, and make their way to one or many of the classic car shows to celebrate the golden years of the automobile. If you’re into classic cars, like the CC Classic Cars team, then get out your calendar and get ready to mark these in. Here are their top four favourite classic car shows and events from all across the United States of America!

With a four day line-up of events, the Charlotte Autofair is promoted as the world’s largest automotive event. Featuring thousands of expertly tuned hot rods, muscle cars, exotic sports cars and classic cars, the Charlotte Autofair has something for everyone. The event is usually held twice a year in April and September and draws tens of thousands of spectators.

Held in the capital of American car production – Motor City (i.e Detroit, Michigan), The Dream Cruise started from humble beginnings as a fundraiser for a local soccer field in Ferndale. Today, the event which takes place on the third Saturday of August every year draws more than 1 million spectators and upwards of 50,000 classic cars. Now in its 22nd year, the organisers have the event worked out to perfection. A must see for lovers of American muscle.

If you’re into beautiful and exotic craftsmanship, then the Concours d’Elegance is the classic car show for you! Started in 1950, only the rare and unique vehicles of the past are invited to parade down the famous 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Course. Although the parade is usually only 200 cars strong, each one brings its own touch of elegance to the event, and chances are this will be a once in a lifetime sighting of some of these classic cars. The event does a lot of work for charity and has raised over $16 million in donations. Buy your ticket and suit up! If you time in right, you could visit the woodward dream cruise on the Saturday and be in Pebble beach on the Sunday (held on the third Sunday of August).

This is the big daddy of hot rod shows. Now in its 67th year the Grand National is the longest running indoor car show in the world. This car show is all about awards, with over 500 show vehicles competing for the ultimate prize – The World’s best hot rod! There is also a range of side shows and events setup over the weekend to entertain the masses making it the perfect classic car event for all weather conditions. This event is held in January this year (29th-31st) so if you want to check it out, you better book those flights!

There are thousands of classic car shows across the United States every year so if these four don’t fit into your schedule but you still want to witness the spectacle of American Automotive History, Check out http://www.oldcarsweekly.com/showcalendar