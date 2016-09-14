Share your Voice!

Growing concern about global governance and the future of the economy has led to a myriad of new products hitting the market. Spurred on by the advent of crowd-funding websites, new inventions are becoming available on an almost daily basis. Many of these new tools could be a useful addition to your bug out kit.

Below are a few very recent products to have been released. Any or all of these could be very useful to you and your family under the right circumstances.

LifeStraw

We make contaminated water safe to drink is the tagline of LifeStraw. Essentially this product is a water filter in the form of a straw, which can be packed up and transported with ease.

The straw’s filter removes bacteria and protozoa from contaminated water and is completely BPA free.

LifeStraw have recently released a 2-stage filtration straw that utilizes a carbon capsule in addition to the original LifeStraw filter. The additional filter reduces bad taste, chlorine, and organic chemical matter such as pesticide and herbicide residue, and VOC.

AirChair

The AirChair is a portable device that can easily inflate into a large and comfortable lounge in seconds. It also floats on water so can be used as a personal watercraft should the need arise.

Due to the ingenious design the lounge can be inflated in seconds, with just a few swift movements. The open end is then rolled up and a clip is done up to keep it airtight.

The compact design means that the AirChair can be easily folded up and packed away into its small carry bag, and even though when inflated it is around 6 foot long, it still weighs less than 3 lbs.

GoSun Sport Solar Oven

The GoSun team has been working on a variety of ovens to help people of the world cook their food with nothing but the power of the sun. The GoSun sport is a middle of the range solar oven, small enough to be portable but big enough to cook a decent sized meal for several people.

The Sport edition of the GoSun range can hold up to 3 lbs of food, or 40oz of liquid and weighs 7 lbs. The oven heats up to a maximum of 550°F in full sun, but can still cook food even in cloudy conditions.

If 7 lbs seems like a bit much for you to be carrying in your kit, there is a smaller version of the oven available albeit with a smaller cooking capacity.